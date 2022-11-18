Khalilzad: US is ‘out of a war’ but Afghanistan is suffering

KABUL (TOLONews): The former US special envoy for Afghanistan’s reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, in an interview with Kurdistan 24 Television expressed concern over the current situation in Afghanistan.

According to him, Afghanistan is facing “economic deprivations.”

“For the United States it is good, it is sort of out of a war, but for Afghanistan, it is a difficult situation. The Taliban, first, economically, services-wise… is not what it should be, there is a lot of suffering, a lot of economic deprivations,” he said.

Khalilzad asked the Islamic Emirate to listen to the aspirations of the people.

“In terms of the world relations with it and in terms of stability of Afghanistan, the government needs to listen to the people, it needs to be responsive to the aspirations of the people for — for example on education. People want girls to go to school, they need to respond to that aspiration,” he added.

Political experts consider the demands of the international community and the citizens of the country to be important for the recognition of the Islamic Emirate.

“The Taliban should begin high-level talks with all Afghan citizens.

The problem of recognizing and opening girls’ schools will then be solved,” said Tariq Farhadi, another political analyst. On February 29, 2020, the US and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan signed the peace agreement, or Doha agreement, in Qatar, paving the way for the departure of US soldiers from Afghanistan.