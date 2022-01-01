Khamenei meets with Gen. Soleimani’s family

TEHRAN (IRNA): Supr-eme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sey-yed Ali Khamenei said that martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was the biggest national figure in Iran and the greatest personality of the Ummah in the Muslim World.

Supreme Leader met with the family of Gen. Qasem Soleimani on January 1, 2022, on the second anniversary of his martyrdom in a terrorist attack by the US government.

In this meeting, the Le-ader of the Islamic Revo-lution stated, “Due to the b-lessing of our dear General Soleimani’s blood, the Res-istance movement is now more thriving and hopeful than two years ago.”

During the meeting, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated that truthfulness and sincerity are the essence, symbol and emblem of Martyr Soleimani’s school of thought. In pointing out that Haj Qasem is a role model for the youth in the region, he said, “Dear Soleimani was and still is the most popular figure in the nation and in the world of Islam.”

Imam Khamenei described the martyrdom of General Soleimani as being an event that was important for the nation and for the Islamic world. He added, The people’s innovative commemoration of Haj Qasem’s martyrdom throughout Iran is indicative of the leading role the nation plays in appreciating that great martyr.”

Citing various verses from the Holy Qur’an, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, “Truthfulness and sincerity are what make up and form the Soleimani school of thought. These characteristics caused both his life and his martyrdom to be blessed. The quality of his martyrdom too proved the correctness of his cause to both the servants of God and the enemies of Islam.”

He emphasized that General Soleimani’s genuine commitment and loyalty to his pledge with God, his sincere interactions with Imam Khomeini and his loyalty to the ideals of Islam and the Revolution were a source of blessings for his activities, “The dear General of the Iranian nation endured all the hardships on the path of his ideals with all his heart and soul. He was meticulously careful about his duty toward the Iranian nation and the Islamic nation throughout his entire lifetime.”

Criticizing those who willingly or unwillingly pursue the enemy’s plot to promote the dualism of “the nation” and “the Islamic nation,” the Leader said, “Haj Qasem proved that one can be the most caring about his nation and the Islamic nation at the same time.”

Imam Khamenei referred to the presence of tens of millions of people in General Soleimani’s burial ceremony and added, “This reality shows that Haj Qasem was and still is the most popular person in the nation. Furthermore, the increasing influence his name and memory have in the world of Islam prove that dear Soleimani was and still is the most popular personality throughout the world of Islam.”

Imam Khamenei described Qasem Soleimani as being a manifestation of endeavor and untiring, astonishing work. He explained, “The heroic General of the Iranian nation enjoyed an envious level of courage and bravery and at the same time rationality in his endless activities. Having a thorough understanding of the enemy and its resources and equipment, he would enter the field of battle without a shred of fear and with complete power and acumen, and he would do amazing things.”

The Leader stated that the nation’s admiration for General Soleimani stemmed from his loyalty to his pledge with God. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution described sincerity and working for God as being other qualities of Martyr Soleimani and stated that they were a reason for him receiving incredible blessings in his activities, “He would shun being seen and he was not a man for bluffing and pretension. That burial ceremony with the participation of tens of millions of people and his fame throughout the world were the first divine rewards for his purity in this world.”

He pointed to the fact that Martyr Soleimani has turned into a role model and champion for the youth of the world of Islam and stressed, “Today in our region, Soleimani is a symbol of hope, self-confidence and bravery and a manifestation of resistance and victory. As some people have correctly pointed out, ‘Martyr’ Soleimani is more dangerous than ‘General’ Soleimani for his enemies.”

Imam Khamenei added, “The enemies used to think that by martyring Soleimani, Abu-Mahdi and their comrades, everything would be over. But today, thanks to the blessings from that invaluable, innocent blood, the US has fled from Afghanistan. In Iraq, it was forced to pretend that it had intended to withdraw its forces and to announce an advisory role without any military presence. Of course, the Iraqi brothers should pursue this matter vigilantly.