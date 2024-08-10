Khan a political reality: Qureshi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that whether people like it or not, PTI founder Imran Khan is a political reality, and the country cannot achieve political stability without him.

Speaking informally with journalists at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, Qureshi reflected on his 40-year political career, noting that he had not faced any charges for 39 years, but now finds himself entangled in dozens of cases within just one year.

Addressing historical grievances, Qureshi remarked that what happened to Nawab Akbar Bugti was unjust, emphasizing that Bugti was not anti-Pakistan. He called for an end to labeling others as traitors, a practice that has persisted for 75 years.

Qureshi also defended Mahmood Khan Achakzai, describing him as a person with democratic ideals, and stressed that those who believe in democracy and constitutionalism cannot be considered traitors. He added that peace in Balochistan can only be achieved through dialogue. The former foreign minister also congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, acknowledging his outstanding achievement.