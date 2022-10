F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has crossed all the red lines of the identity of a Pakistani. He said the PTI chairman has become the spokesperson of our enemy.

In a tweet, he said the Indian media does not support Narendra Modi as much as it is currently supporting Imran Khan. He said the Indian media is giving full coverage to the language being used by Imran Khan against Pakistan Army and the ISI. (INP)