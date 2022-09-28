‘Khan working on a specific agenda’

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had brought irreparable damage to the Country, national economy, and Culture through his misleading narrative. It was shared by the Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah during a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sanaullah told the reporters that Imran Khan’s negative and divisive narrative has been clearly exposed by the recently leaked audio and the public must identify the real face of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman. Sanaullah said that Khan was ousted from office through a legal and democratic process when his allies pulled back their support for his government while PTI Chief hatched a false narrative of American conspiracy for his regime change.

According to him, the government will conduct a forensic examination of the leaked audios of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to ascertain the authenticity of the conservations. The Interior Minister said that if PTI Chief’s audio is real then he must be exposed before the nation for his false and misleading narrative.

To another question, Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah said that Khan is working on a specific agenda and playing with the nation, however, if this audio conversation with his then Principal Secretary is authentic then his real face will be evident to the public.

While referring to Khan’s recent address to the students of GC University Lahore, Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah said that he will expose Khan’s appalling face to the students also. Sanaullah urged the media and civil society to come forward and be a part of the government’s efforts to ascertain the truth and authenticity of the leaked audio of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief, which will be a service to the nation.

Related