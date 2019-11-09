KHAN YUNIS: A Palestinian woman uses sling-shot to Israeli forces using tear gas to disperse Palestinian protesters during the Great March of Return at Israel-Gaza border in east of Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 08,

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 08: A Palestinian woman uses sling-shot to Israeli forces using tear gas to disperse Palestinian protesters during the "Great March of Return" at Israel-Gaza border in east of Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 08, 2019. ( Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency )

The Frontier Post / November 9, 2019
