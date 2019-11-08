Khanewal: Four dead, 17 injured in bus-truck collision

F.P. Report

KHANEWAL: As many as four persons were killed and 17 others were injured in a road accident near Abdul Hakeem Motorway on Friday.

According to reports, the ill-fated incident took place in Khanewal near Abdul Hakeem Motorway when a bus collided with a truck, resultantly four persons were killed on the spot and 17 others sustained injuries.

The bus was heading towards Multan from Chakwal.

Soon after the incident, rescue staff reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.