Khanewal woman kills 13-year-old son for objecting to her friend’s visit

F.P. Report

KHANEWAL: A woman in the city’s Chak Sher Khan area killed her 13-year-old son after he objected to her friend’s visits to their home, police confirmed on Friday.

According to the district police officer (DPO), Omer Saeed Malik, who addressed a press conference pertaining to the murder, the woman and Aslam, the same friend about whom her son, Rizwan, had raised objections, threw the 13-year-old boy into a river, drowning him.

DPO Malik said the woman had come to Saddar Kabirwala police station 10 days ago to file a missing persons report about Rizwan’s alleged disappearance. She was also included in the investigation but confessed during initial questioning to killing her 13-year-old son with the help of her friend Aslam.

The police officer said the teenage boy had objections over to Aslam’s visits to their home. Both Aslam and the late boy’s mother have been arrested, he added.