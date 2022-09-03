Khanpur Dam spillways opened to avert destruction

F.P. Report

KHANPUR: After experiencing torrential rains, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being pummeled by floods as the gushing floodwaters are leaving a trail of destruction behind them.

The 1,982-foot deep Khanpur Dam in KP which has become full to its capacity and could not take any more water, is expected to receive more inflow during the day. The administration opened its spillways to let the peak pass without causing damage to the dam and the adjoining areas. Besides this, the Tarnawah Bridge was also closed for traffic from both sides.

The city assistant commissioner has directed the motorists not to use motorway from 9am till 12 noon for travelling to Khanpur Taxila. Nullah Baro will also experience a low level flood today. In Qambar Shahdadkot, the flood situation has worsened. In Garr Wah drain in Warh, breaches measuring 100 to 150 feet long were occurred at several places.

In Gaji Kharo city near Warh, a dyke was broken near Achii Mosque and the flood water entered the houses. The inundated city was cut off from other cities. The city administration could not be seen anywhere and people were stranded over there waiting for help. A peak of water coming from Balochistan is heading to Sarh Hamal Lake from Zero Point at Qambar Shahdadkot.

On the other hand, the water level goes another 2 feet up in Khairpur Nathan Shah. The whole area presents a picture of a large river. The rural health centre of Babo Saeed Khan was also submerged in flood water. People have got stuck in many villages. Many areas in Tehsil Dorr were deluged.

Flood-hit people are compelled to migrate to safer places. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday stated that 57 died in the last 24 hours due to floods across the country.