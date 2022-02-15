Khan’s belief and political diplomacy

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf leaders are not afraid of anything, and he has full confidence in the Chaudhry brothers. Apparently, Prime Minister reiterated his belief in Chaudhry Brothers as a protective measure amid fear of betrayal by them. According to Prime Minister, the opposition-held a meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who is worried about Shujaat’s health while the PTI is steadfast, and not worried about anything. While giving justification of massive inflation in the country, Prime Minister was of the view that when the price of electricity raised, prices of other things also hiked and same is the case with petrol too.

Presently, the political temperature is on the rise while the politics of the make and the break is at its peak in the country. The opposition parties had announced their long marches toward the capital in the next month, while the government is consolidating its power amid rising inflation, public anger, and the run of its displeased faction of MPs in the Center as well as in the province.

The opposition leaders vowed to knock down the government through in-house change by moving a no-confidence motion. The opposition does not have a majority in the parliament right now but is hopeful of achieving the cooperation of PML-Q and MQM-P during the process. The Drawing room politics and shuttle diplomacy of opposition parties are in full swing during these days. The opposition leaders had met with the leadership of MQM-P and Patron in chief of the King’s Party, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, and requested their support in the larger interest of the country.

Both allies of the ruling party gave a measured response, which depends on the situation. Although, Prime Minister had expressed confidence in Chaudhry Brothers, but did not commit about MQM-P and Tareen group, who secretly met with PDM’s Chief a day earlier. The government has recipes to control the PML-Q and the MQM, but it has lost control over the Tareen group which has created a core issue for the government. However, the time would decide the truthfulness of Khan’s belief in his allies.