Khan’s contradictory remarks of ‘no use’: Awan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan Saturday termed Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) a desperate party for gaining political interests by conducting several political gatherings.

Talking to ptv, he said Imran Khan wanted to conduct elections which would not be possible as incumbent government was committed to provide relief to flood affectees.

He said district administration,Law enforcement agencies and country’s armed forces played a vital role in restoring the condition of natural calamity in Sindh & Balochistan.

He said Imran Khan is trying to create chaos in the country through different tactics and hurling threats of launching a long march towards Islamabad, he added.

To a question about the U-turns of Imran Khan, he said that PTI leader had made contradictory statements on many occasions. (APP)