Khaqan call for ‘national unity’ to bring political stability

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday stressed ‘national unity’ within the ranks of the nation to thwart the evil designs of the country’s enemies and to fight against the current political challenges facing the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged all political parties to unite on a minimum agenda for the restoration of true democracy in the country.

He said that political differences should be limited to elections and that if all political parties fix a day for elections, it would be better for the public.

Abbasi said PML-N was trying its best to resolve issues through mutual diplomacy and dialogue to save the country from massive damage.

Replying to a question, he said negotiations with the opposition party of PTI through Speaker National Assembly or the Parliamentary Committee to reach a consensus over holding elections simultaneously on the same day.

To another query, he said that the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken several bold steps to bring the country out of the crisis.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to take the country out of the current challenges and take it on the path of development and prosperity. (APP)