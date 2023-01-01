Khaqan resigns from PML-N office

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tendered his resignation from the party’s office, sources said on Wednesday.

According to PML-N sources, Shahid Khaqan who is among the top leaders of the party and was entrusted for the office of prime minister after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the court in the Panama Papers scandal, has sent his resignation as the senior vice president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to the party’s president.

Sources said that Abbasi was displeased over the party leadership’s decision to appoint Maryam Nawaz as the senior vice president and chief organizer of the ruling PML-N. “Shahid Khaqan had also serious differences with the party’s policies since long time,” sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that Abbasi had opted not to accept a ministry or other office in the Shehbaz Sharif cabinet after Imran Khan’s government was de-seated with a vote of no confidence by the PDM. According to sources, he was also disappointed over the PML-N’s behavior with former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also holding the PML-N President’s office, has received his resignation from the party’s office but not yet accepted it, according to PML-N sources.