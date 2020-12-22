Khasadar- Levies forces become a disciplined police force in KP

Yesterday, about 4000 Khasadars and Levies personnels completed four months rigorous Police training at different training locations in KPK. As per ISPR’s press release, the experts trainers of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and KPK Police provided training to these former Khasadars and Levies personnel in various disciplines including Physical training, Counter Terrorism, Policing, quick response Force, weapons awareness and handling, explosive and improvised explosives devices and firing practice with short and long range weapons. There were 16,053 Khasadars and 11,918 Levies Force personnels of tribal areas at the time of FATA merger in 2019. KPK Governor Shah Farman signed KP Khasadars Act-2019 and KP Levies Force Act-2019 on Jun 2019. Later, KP Provincial Assembly passed two bills on subject matter.

In fact, it was very important and sensitive issue related to the people of newly merged districts of KPK. Both Khasadar and Levie Forces were constituted by the British government under FCR law. Both forces were not properly trained, ill-disciplined, non-organized and under the influence of local Maliks etc. Most of the members of Khasadars and Levie Forces were bogus or inactive. These individuals do not perform their duties and grab the payment only or someone else was performing their duties in reward of some portion of their salaries. Such cases are termed as “Iwazi” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After implementation of KP Khasadars and Levie Act-2019, there was worry among the ranks of both forces regarding their new status and about the future of “Iwazis”. The issue attracted the attention of local politicians and MPAs due to protest and rallies by serving and retired members of Khasadars and Levies Force. After that, KP government passed a separate amendment in Section 2, Claus -E of Khasadars and Levies Force Bills 2019 to settle the issue of “Iwazis” on First August 2020.

Pakistan Army rendered huge sacrifices to achieve peace and stability in the tribal areas due to untiring efforts and sacrifices Army Officers and Jawans, Pakistan achieved durable peace in the area. The newly passed out Policemen should work to eradicate social evils, crimes and terrorism from tribal areas. The responsibilities of this newly established Police Force are very difficult but if KP government will back the police force it will produce tremendous results.