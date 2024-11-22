Khawaja Asif blasts Bushra Bibi, PTI founder for ‘exploiting religious norms for personal gains’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Friday launched a scathing critique of Bushra Bibi and PTI founder Imran Khan, accusing them of exploiting religious and political norms for ‘personal and political gains.’

“If Bushra Bibi considers herself synonymous with Sharia, then only God can protect us,” Khawaja Asif said while addressing a press conference in the federal capital.

He termed the claims as an affront to religion, further alleging, “Such acts to save a sinking political ship reflect the lowest levels of desperation.”

The PML-N stalwart also addressed PTI’s internal conflicts, calling the rivalry between family members over political inheritance “the ugliest face of dynastic politics.”

Referring to the ‘feud’ to take over the party, he remarked, “Tug of war is on between a Bushra Bibi and Khan’s sisters—a disgraceful chapter in Pakistan’s political history.”

Khawaja Asif also criticized the PTI’s alleged misuse of diplomatic ties, highlighting the Saudi Arabia watch controversy and the misappropriation of gifts from the Toshakhana.

Referring to the video message of Bushra Bibi, the defense minister said: “The statement was issued against a country in which watch was used for trading.”

He accused the party of hypocrisy, stating, “They accuse others of dynastic politics while they themselves bow to material gains.”

The defense minister called upon former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa to personally refute the allegations surrounding him, emphasizing the need for accountability at all levels.

Asif concluded by lamenting the current state of politics, describing it as “the dirtiest situation in Pakistan’s history.”