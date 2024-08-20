Khawaja Asif Hints at Open Military Court Trial for Imran Khan Amid May 9 Riots

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hinted that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is tried in a military court for his alleged involvement in the May 9 riots, the trial would be open to the public and media. This statement came in response to Khan’s recent demand for an open trial of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid, who was arrested over alleged abuses of power and violations of the Army Act.

Asif emphasized that there is no precedent for holding an open trial of a military general in Pakistan’s history. However, he assured that Khan, being a civilian, could face an open trial if such proceedings occur in a military court.

The minister also accused the PTI founder of collaborating with the detained ex-spymaster in orchestrating the violent protests on May 9, which targeted state properties, including military installations. He claimed that the riots were pre-planned, with Khan providing the manpower and the former intelligence chief masterminding the conspiracy.

Khawaja Asif further alleged that despite Khan’s public denials, both he and PTI’s second-tier leadership remained in contact with General (retd) Faiz even after the May 9 events.

Earlier, during an informal interaction in Adiala Jail, Imran Khan had argued that an open trial of the former ISI chief would benefit the country, allowing it to prosper. In response, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar criticized Khan’s statement, accusing him of trying to make the military’s internal accountability process controversial.

The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), had earlier announced the arrest of Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid, along with three other retired officers, in connection with allegations of land grabbing and other misconduct in the Top City Case. The court martial process against Hamid has since been initiated.