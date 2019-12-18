Khawaja Asif records statement in Assets case

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has on Wednesday recorded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif’s initial statement in assets case.

The NAB handed over a questionnaire to the PML-N leader who appeared before the anti-graft body at its office in Rawalpindi.

It has been learnt that the anti-corruption watchdog asked Khawaja Asif regarding his assets and sources of income. The PML-N leader has also been directed by the bureau to submit the assets record of his family.