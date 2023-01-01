Khawaja Asif says Imran’s narrative about conspiracy of his murder a lie

F.P. Report

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s narrative about the conspiracy of his murder was a lie.

While addressing a press conference along with Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in Islamabad, he said that the economic conditions did not allow two elections in a year.

“The incidents of terrorism have increased in recent months. The general elections will be held in October as per the schedule,” he stated.

“Imran Khan had dissolved the National Assembly unconstitutionally. The no-confidence motion against him was brought in a constitutional manner,” he added.

“The negative attitude of the PTI is in front of everyone. A lot of political events took place in the last one year. Imran Khan and his workers are mocking the courts,” he deplored.

“Imran Khan is adamant that he will not appear in the courts. He appears in court with a rally. I was also arrested during Imran Khan’s regime. [But] politicians did politics in a dignified manner,” he pointed out.

“Imran Khan targeted political opponents during his reign. For three years, my family faced the courts. The Supreme Court had saved the Constitution,” he added.

“Imran Khan had made the narrative of foreign conspiracy through a cipher. Nawaz Sharif had come from London with his daughter and given arrest,” he averred.

“Imran Khan is trying to create a new crisis every day. Nawaz Sharif was removed from the government three times,” he stated.