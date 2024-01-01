Khawaja Asif says Punjab government will elevate citizens’ living standard

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: Defense Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif reaffirmed the commitment of the Punjab government to improve the quality of life for the common man.

He shared his remarks on the Punjab CM’s performance in a ceremony in Sialkot.

Asif lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for swiftly launching public service initiatives within her first three months in office, following in the footsteps of her leaders, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Highlighting the proactive stance of CM Maryam Nawaz, Asif commended her efforts to bring essential services directly to the citizens’ doorsteps.

He emphasized her awareness of the challenges facing healthcare facilities in Sialkot, specifically mentioning her forthcoming visit to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) in Sialkot.

As part of the government’s initiatives to revolutionize the healthcare sector, Asif spotlighted the introduction of mobile clinics, heralding them as a boon for rural areas.

These mobile clinics, equipped with dental and optical experts, aim to provide essential medical services to underprivileged communities. He unveiled to establish cancer units within hospitals to bolster the fight against cancer.

Beyond healthcare, Asif underscored the Punjab government’s focus on the education sector, emphasizing its significance in the overall development agenda.

The remarks by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif highlight the Punjab government’s proactive approach towards addressing key challenges and improving the welfare of its citizens.