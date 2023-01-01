Khawaja Asif says seat adjustment is possible with Tareen’s new party

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif hinted at the possibility of the Nawaz League’s seat adjustment with Jahangir Khan Tareen’s newly announced political party, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in upcoming elections.

He talked to the media persons before the National Assembly’s budget session in Islamabad on Friday.

Khawaja Asif said there is no threat to his party, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) from Jahangir Tareen’s party as there may be seat adjustment with him and they will solve the issues facing Pakistan together.

About decreasing graph of popularity among the masses, the defence minister of the PML-N said if they try to save their politics, the country’s situation would have worsened.

The defence minister added that their politics failed but they have saved the situation from getting worse. He added that they have saved the state by sacrificing politics and stopped economic destruction.

He said failure to achieve economic goals does not mean government failure and defence capability should not be measured by the defence budget.

Talking about any special package in the budget, he clearly said that they may not be able to give a cushion but hopefully, the common man will definitely get relief.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reiterated the stance of his government that the general elections will definitely be held at its scheduled time.