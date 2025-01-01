Khawaja Asif slams PTI over ‘propaganda’ on Jaffar Express attack

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its alleged “shameful propaganda” regarding the Jaffar Express attack, saying the party’s social media narrative attempted to discredit the armed forces’ efforts in neutralizing terrorists.

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly, Asif lauded the military’s swift response to the attack, calling it a “milestone in the war against terrorism.” He accused PTI of spreading misinformation by claiming that the hostages were released by the militants themselves rather than being rescued by security forces.

“The terrorist incidents of the past three days were manipulated by PTI’s social media team to create a misleading narrative. They suggested that the army did not intervene and that the hostages were freed by the attackers. This propaganda was orchestrated by their members living abroad, including known fugitives,” he said.

The minister further alleged that PTI had a history of supporting military interventions, stating, “Those who were nurtured under martial law now question the sacrifices of our armed forces. PTI was in power for four years, during which General Bajwa and Faiz Hameed briefed them on counterterrorism efforts, yet they now disown their past associations.”

He also slated PTI leader Omar Ayub, referring to him as a “Malaysian of Shaukat Aziz” and “General Musharraf’s favorite.” During the speech, PTI lawmakers demanded Asif name those allegedly involved in the propaganda campaign.

The minister also referenced a recent military officer’s funeral, arguing that PTI was more focused on its political battles than countering terrorism. “They are ready to fight for power but are silent when it comes to confronting terrorists. They say ‘No Khan, No Pakistan,’ yet fail to acknowledge the sacrifices of our forces.”

Asif also addressed PTI’s claims regarding Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s imprisonment, calling it an attempt to divert attention from the military’s success in the Jaffar Express operation.

“The nation is proud of the armed forces for preventing a major catastrophe. Unfortunately, PTI chose to undermine this achievement by propagating falsehoods,” he concluded.

International support for Pakistan



Meanwhile, Australia reiterated its solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of the Jaffar Express attack, expressing support for the country’s counterterrorism efforts.

The National Assembly session also saw discussions on the broader security situation in Balochistan, with lawmakers calling for unity against terrorism.