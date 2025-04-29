Khawaja Asif vows to retaliate more forcefully than India in case of conflict

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued on Wednesday a resolute warning to India, saying any act of aggression will be met with a response more powerful than the force used by New Delhi.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Asif conveyed a stern message to the Indian government. “Pakistan will consider any Indian attack as a violation, and we will have to respond,” he said emphatically.

Asif said that Pakistan’s reaction would reflect the actions taken by India. He remarked that no one should harbour any doubt about Islamabad’s capacity to deliver a befitting reply. He added that, as time passed, the danger of hostility increased steadily.

He said that friendly nations, neighbouring countries, and major regional powers assumed the role of mediators to avert a war-like scenario.

Asif expressed hope that the diplomatic interventions might lead India towards a more rational approach. “Hopefully, India will gain some sense from the efforts of these countries,” he said.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the importance of an international inquiry into the matter. He emphasised that the issue demanded impartial scrutiny at the global level,” said Asif.

Asif pointed out that the BJP, in its pursuit of electoral gains, frequently dragged Pakistan into political controversies. He said that Pakistan had no intention of initiating warfare. He warned that, should war be thrust upon the nation, Pakistan would retaliate with full might — a response exceeding the force employed by India.