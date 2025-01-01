Khawaja Asif welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that it was a good thing that both Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire.

Talking to the media men at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif said that Iran defended itself boldly. “For that, I pay tributes to the government as well as the people of Iran,” he added.

The minister said that twice Muslims emerged triumphant in recent months. “Pakistan inflicted a defeat on India, while Iran on Israel,” he added.

He opined that the ceasefire was proof that the claims being made by Israel against Iran were all baseless. “Now I pray to the Almighty Allah to help the Muslims of Gaza.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan expressed its deep concern and alarm at the serious escalation in the security situation in the region as a result of attacks against USA’s Al Udeid Air base in Qatar.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, the Foreign Office said “We strongly condemn the recent violations of the principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.”

“We urge adherence to fundamental principles of international law and call for exercise of restraint by all sides,” it added.

Pakistan also reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all conflicts, and urged immediate steps for de-escalation.