Khokhar announces to quit as Senator

SLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has announced to resign as senator after it emerged that the party’s leadership ‘wasn’t happy with his political positions’. Taking to twitter, the PPP leader wrote: “Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign.”

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar further said that as a political worker, he cherished the right to express his opinion on matters of public interest. “Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the senate seat from Sindh,” he added.

