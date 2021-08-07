Khokkar murder case: Suspect says he wanted to avenge his uncle’s killing

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In a more startling revelation, Nazim, the suspect in the murder case of Punjab minister and MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother Mubashir Khokhar, has told police that when he entered the Walima ceremony of Asad’s son in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Lahore on Friday night (August 6), the security personnel deputed at the entrance did not even bother to check him, on Saturday.

He told the police that then he went straight inside the marquee and sat with the guests. “Asad Khokhar and his brother Mudassir walked past me twice,” Nazim said, and added the pistol he used in the crime was a licensed one which he had purchased for Rs40,000.

He further disclosed that he had murdered Mubashir because the latter had killed his uncle. “I planned the murder myself, and have already served a jail term in another case of murder,” he told police.

“When Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar left the ceremony, I followed him, and when he sat in his car I opened fire at MPA Asad’s brother Mubashir,” he explained.

Defence Police on Saturday registered the case of Mubashir Khokhar’s murder.

According to the postmortem report, the deceased received a bullet in his left eye which caused his instant death.

Meanwhile, the Namaz-i-Janaza of Mubashir Khokhar was offered on Saturday morning.