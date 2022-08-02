Khuhro demands cancellation of PTI registration

F.P. Report

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in a statement on Tuesday demanded immediate cancellation of the PTI registration and declaration of its chief Imran Khan as ineligible in the light of ECP verdict in the foreign funding case.



Khuhro said that after the Election Commission Pakistan’s decision in the foreign funding case, Imran was no longer Sadiq and Amin as he had filed a false affidavit to the ECP. He further demanded that Article 62 and 63 should be applied to him and he should be disqualified for life.



He said that after the evidence that Imran Khan is not Sadiq and Amin, and he had also lost the justification to hold the PTI chairman post. He said that Saqib Nisar had declared Imran Khan as Sadiq and Amin, but today he had been proven to be a ‘certified thief’ who received funding from 34 foreign countries including Israel, India, America and Canada which was an unconstitutional act and a crime.

Khuhro said that Imran Khan hid 13 bank accounts and created chaos in Pakistan with this illegal funding, while he had also illegally used charity money for his party to conspire against the country. He said that Imran Khan was a ‘liar’ who had cheated the entire nation, including overseas Pakistanis, by taking charity funding.

He said that it had been proved that Khan imposed foreign agenda on Pakistan by getting funding from India and other countries, therefore, ‘Khan and PTI are imported parties’.

Khuhro further said that the real identity of Imran Khan had been exposed in front of the nation and the deceitful person could not hide his lies by putting pressure on the institutions. The PPP Sindh president said that the Chief Election Commissioner against whom Khan was making allegations was appointed by Imran himself. When Imran Khan realized that the decision in the foreign funding case would go against him, he started putting pressure on him and the Election Commission, he added.

Khuhro paid tribute to the Election Commission for exposingd Khan’s ‘theft’ without considering the PTI pressure. Meanwhile, Khuhro expressed grief over the helicopter accident of Pakistan Army and expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the accident.