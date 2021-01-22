Khurram Manzoor equals Saeed Anwar’s record in Sindh’s win over Northern

Monitoring Desk

Karachi: Khurram Manzoor’s equaled former batting great Saeed Anwar’s record of most List A centuries (26) by a Pakistani batsman during Sindh’s win over Northern in Pakistan Cup on Friday.

Khurram’s 26th List A century, took Sindh to a 277 for six total in 50 overs. Appearing in his 153rd List A match, Khurram held the Sindh innings together despite the loss of wickets from the other end.

The right-handed Khurram, hit 15 fours and one six in his 122-run knock. Khurram added 67 runs for the sixth-wicket with captain Anwar Ali, the best partnership of the innings. Captain Anwar scored a quickfire unbeaten 56 off 39 balls (three fours, four sixes) to take Sindh to their competitive total. Pacer Musa Khan who took two wickets for 43 runs was the pick of the Northern bowlers.

All-rounder Hammad Azam fought hard for Northern in their reply but his 70 off 65 balls (four fours, five sixes) went in vain as Northern were bowled out on the last ball of the 50th over, 13 runs short of the target. Hammad added 65 runs for the sixth-wicket with Haider Ali who contributed 55 off 72 balls (four fours, one six).

The two got the chase back on track after the first five wickets had tumbled with 129 runs on board, however some disciplined and probing bowling by Sindh didn’t allow Northern to get to the target.

Left-arm-spinner Danish Aziz who scored a match winning unbeaten century in the previous match for Sindh took four wickets for 32 runs to spearhead the bowling effort. Pacers Mohammad Umer and Mir Hamza took two wickets each.

The victory has further consolidated Sindh’s position at the top of the table (12 points from eight games, six wins and two defeats) and they are now guaranteed one of the four semi-final spots. Northern are placed fifth with six points from eight games, they would need to win their next two games and improve their run-rate to stay in the run for a semi-final spot.

Brief scoreboard:

Sindh 277-6, 50 overs (Khurram Manzoor 122, Anwar Ali 56 not out; Musa Khan 2-43)

Northern 264 all out, 50 overs (Hammad Azam 70, Haider Ali 55, Zeeshan Malik 44; Danish Aziz 4-32, Mohammad Umar 2-49, Mir Hamza 2-61)

Player-of-the-Match: Khurram Manzoor.