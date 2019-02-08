Khursheed Shah terms Aleem Khan’s arrest a deception

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Seniror leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Syed Khursheed Shah has said that the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan is only a deception, not reality, on Friday.

Shah said this while talking to media persons, he said that he does not see justice being served in this case. While responding to questions regarding NRO, he said he is not aware of any NRO.

Regarding the verdict of Faizabad sit-in case, Shah said PPP will take the decision to the parliament to ensure its implementation.

Khursheed Shah also pronounced to raise protest against the mini-budget in the National Assembly. Talking about relations with neighbor countries, he said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan.