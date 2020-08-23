Khursheed shah to be indicted in corruption case today

SUKKUR (TLTP): An accountability court in Sukkur is set to indict Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former leader of opposition in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case on Monday (today).

The accountability court will hear assets beyond means case against the former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 others on Monday.

PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah, his wife Talat Bibi and his nephew Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Owais Qadir Shah will appear before the court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor had requested the accountability judge to indict all the accused in the assets beyond means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs1.23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him.

However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran PPP leader.

Earlier in the month of April, the SHC also rejected the plea filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah, seeking bail in the assets case.