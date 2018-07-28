Khursheed Shah to meet Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow.

Shah will be meeting the PML-N leader on the direction of senior party high command. The meeting will take place in Islamabad.

Earlier, in a press conference, Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected the election process and claimed the General Election 2018 was not free and fair.

Bilawal demanded the chief election commissioner to resign over failure to conduct transparent polls.

“We don’t accept the results of the elections,” he stressed.

The PPP scion further added that the party will take the matter to parliament. “PPP will sit in opposition in the centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Conference, which was held in Islamabad on the call of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal had rejected the results of the July 25 general election result and called for a movement to null and void the polls.

