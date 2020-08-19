Khushhali Microfinance Bank celebrates 20 years of excellence in Microfinance

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest Microfinance Bank, Khushhali Microfinance Bank celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 11th, 2020. This anniversary was unique in its nature as 5,000+ employees across the entire network of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, participated in the celebrations digitally, through a zoom meeting.

Khushhali Microfinance Bank was founded in 2000, with the vision to become the leading microfinance bank of Pakistan providing the most innovative financial services to micro, small and medium enterprises and low-income groups of Pakistan.

The event marked two decades of its foundation while setting up a network of 195+ branches and 30+ service centers across Pakistan.Having serviced over 5 million customers to date, Khushhalibank takes pride in its legacy of providing access to finance to marginalized segment of the population, males and females alike, to invest in microenterprises for a better future and realize their economic potential.

President Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Ghalib Nishtaracknowledged the hard work that the entire team making Khushhali the number one microfinance bank in Pakistan. An Award distribution ceremony followed to recognize the best performing employees.

He added, “In the last 20 years, Khushhali Microfinance Bank has facilitated access to financial services for farmers, self-employed individuals, and home-based workers and particularly women; ‘It is an honour for me to lead this prestigious institution as it stands today.

Khushhali Microfinance Bank is a pioneer institution amidst Pakistan’s microfinance banking industry, having been created in 2000 to address the challenges of poverty and access to finance.

Over the decades, the Bank has created a customer-focused expertise, backed by strong financial, operations and product management to invest in next generation financial and delivery management systems aimed at Pakistan’s rural and urban communities.