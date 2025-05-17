Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces new school timings

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In light of the escalating heatwave and rising temperatures across the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has revised school timings for all public and private institutions to protect students from the severe weather conditions.

According to the new schedule, all primary, middle, and high schools will now begin at 7:15am. The school day will end at 11:50am for primary schools, while middle and high schools will close at 12:15pm. Some reports also indicate a slight variation in dismissal times ranging between 11:30am and 12:30pm, depending on the grade level and district.

The decision was made in response to the intense and prolonged heatwave currently affecting the province. Authorities emphasized that the measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff during school hours.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government has announced that all public and private schools across the province will commence summer vacations from May 28 to August 14.

The decision approved by Punjab CM was taken after consultations with the provincial education department and relevant authorities. Meanwhile, a formal notification has also been issued.

“All schools in Punjab, both government and private, will observe summer break starting May 28 due to the severe heat conditions and to ensure the safety of students and staff,” the statement said.

Until May 28, schools will operate under revised timings, from 7:30am to 11:30am, as part of interim measures to minimise exposure to extreme heat. The new schedule is applicable with immediate effect across the province.

A senior official in the Punjab School Education Department said that the decision had been taken in response to health advisories and meteorological warnings predicting extreme temperatures in the coming days.