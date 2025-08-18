Khyber Pakhtunkhwa closes colleges, universities amid heavy rain threat

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Higher Education Department has announced the closure of all colleges and universities in the province’s winter zone from August 19 to August 25, 2025, due to forecasts of heavy rains, cloudbursts, and potential landslides.

Step taken to ensure safety

The department said the decision was made to safeguard the lives of students, teachers, and staff members amid looming weather threats. Authorities have warned that heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslides in several parts of the province.

Online classes encouraged

According to the notification, educational institutions have been advised to adopt online teaching methods wherever possible to ensure learning continues during the closure.

Relief measures for affected areas

The KP education minister has said that plans are being prepared to provide relief to higher education institutions in areas severely affected by floods. He added that protecting students and ensuring continuity of education remain top priorities for the government.

Meanwhile, Rawalakot in Azad Kashmir has also been hit hard by torrential rains, leaving several key roads damaged and forcing the closure of educational institutions until August 23. The situation has disrupted daily life, with residents struggling to move between areas due to ongoing landslides.

Continuous heavy downpours in Rawalakot have damaged roads across the region. In particular, routes in Tine Dhalkot and Toli Pir have been shut down following landslides triggered by the rains. The closures have not only halted local travel but also affected access to nearby towns and villages.

In light of the emergency, the education department has announced that all schools in the region will remain closed until August 23.

At least 325 people have lost their lives and over 150 others were injured as relentless monsoon rains and flash floods battered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

The disaster has submerged villages, damaged homes, and forced thousands to evacuate.

Widespread destruction in KP

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that 30 women and 21 children were among the dead. The worst-hit district was Buner, where 217 deaths were reported.

In total, 339 houses were damaged — 106 of them completely destroyed. Landslides and flash floods wreaked havoc in Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram. Rescue teams continue to clear blocked roads and evacuate families, while hospitals have been placed on high alert.

Flood levels in rivers and streams

Flood monitoring reports showed: