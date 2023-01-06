Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Constituency Games ended in a grand ceremony

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakhtunkhwa Men Inter-Constituency Games organized by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended in a colourful ceremony with two provincial ministers – Minister Sports and Youth Affairs Atif Khan and Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali graced the occasion as guests and distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners and runners-up teams.

Secretary Sports Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmad, DG Sports Khalid Khan, Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, DSOs, coach of victorious Badminton Peshawar team Bushra Khan and other officials were also present.

In the football match between the teams of Chitral Constituency PK01 and Swat Constituency PK06, Swat won after a sensational contest by solitary goal. Speaking on this occasion, Provincial Sports Minister Mohammad Atif Khan said that it is a pleasure to see the youth playing in the province. Work is underway on various sports projects costing about 50 billion rupees. He also appreciated Peshawar Badminton Coach Bushra Khan on her team Peshawar victory against strong Hazara Region team in a tough battle by 3-1.

Peshawar’s Tanzeela, Iqra also played well against Mehraj and Mehaq of Hazara in the in the three and a doubles. Peshawar won three singles while Hazara won the doubles. Along with Inter-Collegiate, Inter-Varsity and Inter-School Games, organized for the first time in history.

He said it is also for the first time that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has organized Inter-Constituency Men and Women Games in which more than 14000 athletes from 115 constituencies in events like football, cricket, volleyball (Men) and Cricket and Badminton (Women) took part.

He said the initiative was taken to involve the school, college and universities kids in healthy activities. He said that the government also assured equal playing fields to the boys and girls and good talent out of these activities are coming to the national and international levels.

He said Games like Mixed Martial Arts competitions, Polo Games and Hockey matches are being organized in Peshawar and Polo matches are being organized in Chitral as well. He said that the best opportunities and facilities are being provided to the players and they are being given good prizes of Rs. 110,000 to the winners and Rs. 60,000 to the runners-up.

The series of scholarships will continue and it is hoped that these players will make the country and the nation famous in the future. At the end, the guests gave away trophies and cash prizes.