Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Provincial League Inaugurated at Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Provincial League, jointly organized by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and the Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC) was inaugurated at the Qayum Stadium, Peshawar Sports Board. Mr. Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman PMYP, was the chief guest at the event, while other senior officials and players also attended.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chairman PMYP said that the program is committed to unleashing the potential of youth and empowering them to face the challenges of the future. He hoped that Pakistani youth is capable of resolving 21st-century challenges like terrorism, intolerant society and climate change.

He said that table tennis is a sport that promotes mental and physical agility. It is a sport that teaches young people discipline, focus, and how to compete in difficult situations.

He said that PMYP is committed to providing equal opportunities to youth across the country to participate in sports competitions. He urged young people to actively participate in positive and extracurricular activities to play a vital role in building a peaceful, tolerant and healthy society.

Mr. Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said in his address that the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is a unique initiative in Pakistan’s history. He said that under this league, for the first time, the Higher Education Commission has been assigned the responsibility of organizing trials for 12 different sports at 25 locations across the country in collaboration with universities, conducting provincial and national leagues, and bringing youth back to sports fields from negative activities and providing them with opportunities to flourish in the field of sports. Sooner, Sports Endowment Fund is going to be established, he added.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Provincial League is also being held under the same objective. He said that trials were conducted in five major districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Bannu, Swat, Hazara, and Mardan, to select all boys and girls between the ages of 15 and 25 who were the best table tennis players.

He said that the highlight of this league is that all players have equal opportunities to qualify for the national league. He said that the players who are selected for the national league will represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged all players to give their best performance. He said that training camps will also be organized soon for the SAF Games and other international championships. At the end of the ceremony, the distinguished guests met the players and encouraged them.