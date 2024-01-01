Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wins Karate and Judo events in Quaid-e-Azam Games

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) dominated the karate and judo events in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games in Islamabad. KP players secured four gold, three silver, and two bronze medals in karate claiming the trophy.

In the 50kg category Muhammad Salman won gold, Ahmed Khan bagged silver in the 60kg category while Saudais Afridi earned bronze in the 75kg category. Waris Habib clinched gold in the 84kg category Muhammad Babar won gold in the 55kg category and Ehtesham Parvez took bronze in the 67kg category.

Misbahullah claimed silver in the 84kg category In the team kata event Haris Habib, Waris Habib, and Misbahullah secured silver while in the team kumite, Muhammad Abrar, Ehtesham Parvez, Waris Habib, Muhammad Salman, Shahid Afridi, Afzal Nabi, and Muhammad Saad Shah brought home the gold medal.

In the women’s karate events KP secured fourth position with four silver and three bronze medals. Areeba won bronze in the 45kg category, Hina claimed silver in the 55kg category Ayesha won silver in the 68kg category, Maliha took bronze in the 50kg category and Fatima secured bronze in the 61kg category. In the team kata Maliha, Muqaddas and Ayesha won silver while in the team kumite Maryam, Maliha, Ayesha and Mehak earned silver medals.

KP also excelled in judo claiming first position with a total of 15 medals including six gold three silver and six bronze. Balochistan secured second place with four gold one silver and two bronze medals while Punjab finished third with three gold four silver and four bronze medals.

In taekwondo KP players won four gold and two silver medals securing the top spot in the event. Overall KP currently holds second position in the games with several events still ongoing. So far KP has won 22 gold 25 silver and 30 bronze medals in various events.