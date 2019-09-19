Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan to work together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: After a zillion speculations about Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday or Shraddha Kapoor playing the female lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a leading daily finally revealed that it’s none other than Kiara Advani who has bagged the lead role opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Directed by Anees Bazmi and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the film has been in news since the time it was announced. Now it’s confirmed that post the massive success of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani, will be doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

And as per the daily, Kiara has been signed to play the leading lady in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan for the first time, who has stepped into the shoes of Akshay Kumar and will be seen playing the role of a ghostbuster. A source told the daily, “The film is expected to go on the floors in October. It is currently in the pre-production stage. Reading sessions will begin closer to the first schedule.”

The film will be Kiara’s second horror-comedy post Laxmmi Bomb where she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Good New alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in her kitty. We are quite impressed with Kiara’s choices and are looking forward to her upcoming films.