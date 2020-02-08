Kiara Advani likely to star in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Mohit Suri’s Malang is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow. The thriller stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. The trailer of of the film was released online a while ago and received quite a great response from the audience.

While we are eager to catch Malang in the theatres, we have a tentative update about the director’s next project. Mohit at an interview a month ago, announced the sequel to his 2014 hit, Ek Villian. While he confirmed that Ek Villian 2 will star John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur as the male leads there was no announcement about the female lead of the film. Sources reveal that makers of the film have approached the Good Newwz actress, Kiara Advani for the same. However, there has been no confirmation on the same.

Ek Villian starred Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles and was hit at the box-office.