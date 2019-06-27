Kiara Advani to start shooting for Guilty from July

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is flooded with congratulatory messages for not just her performance in Kabir Singh but also for its stupendous run at the box-office. The film has made it to the 100-crore club in just five days of its release.

And now, the actress is gearing up for her next. She will be reuniting with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for the same. Kiara will be seen in the Netflix original film, Guilty, produced by Karan Johar’s digital wing, Dharmatics Entertainment. The film will have Kiara sporting a rockstar vibe. She will be seen in a rather funky and never-seen-before look, a far cry from the characters she has played earlier and the looks she has sported so far. It is said to be a film that explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, the story questions who is truly guilty in such circumstances. Earlier, Johar has stated that Guilty is a film that explores a personal, powerful subject where a small-town girl takes on the structures that protect the perpetrators of rape.

Guilty will be directed by Ruchi Narain. The cast and crew will begin shooting by the end of this month in Delhi. Kiara, who is busy with script narrations as of now will be flying off to Delhi to begin work on the film. After which, she will move on to shooting Laxmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar by the first week of August, followed by Indu Ki Jawani, directed by Abir Sengupta.