Kidnapped member of TAPI project survey team found dead

Monitoring Desk

KANDAHAR: A member of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) or Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline project’s survey team kidnapped by gunmen after killing his five colleagues in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province two days ago was found dead, officials said Wednesday.

Unidentified gunmen attacked and killed five members of a team conducting survey for TAPI pipeline in Maiwand district and kidnapped another on May 21.

Muhammad Daud Ahmadi, spokesman of Kandahar governor, told Afghan Islamic Press (AIP) that the body of the kidnapped member of survey team was found at the side of Maiwand road.

Police chief of Kandahar province had said that time that the victims were working for AMDC de-mining company hired to clear mines for the pipeline.

Taliban spokesman Qari Muhammad Yousaf Ahmadi denied Taliban involvement in the incident saying they were conducting investigations in this regard.

