Kidnapped neurosurgeon returns home after 48 days

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Dr Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, a neurosurgeon who was kidnapped from Quetta, returned home on Wednesday.

Doctors Association Committee has confirmed the news of Dr Khalil returning home.

Last year on December 13, Dr Khalil was kidnapped from Shahbaz Town while he was on his way home from work while his car — with broken windows — was recovered by authorities, the neurosurgeon could not be reached on his mobile phone.

The doctor’s nephew Mohammad Umar told private news channel that the abductors left Dr Khalil in Karachi from where he took a flight and reached Quetta today.

He added, the doctor is physically and mentally exhausted.