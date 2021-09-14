Kids eat free at these five Dubai restaurants

Kelly Johnstone

Dining out can be expensive when you’re feeding the whole tribe, but if you’re smart (and you keep your eyes firmly on Time Out) you can find a handful of restaurants around Dubai that serve up top notch cuisine for kids absolutely free – yes, really.



Here are five brilliant eateries that promise free meals for the littlest diners when mums and dads are ordering an adult meal.



Family suppers out are looking much more appealing – just don’t forget the colouring books, pens and iPads. Her’s where to get a free kids’ meal in Dubai.

What kids don’t love a burger with all the works? Check out all-American diner-style restaurant Denny’s where kids eat free every Tuesday and pay Dhs25 every other day. Little diners get a main, side and drink for free on Tuesdays and for Dhs25 Wednesday through Monday when you order an adult main course. The kids menu houses all the usual favourites including spaghetti, chicken nuggets or tenders, mac nn’ cheese and a cheeseburger all served up with a choice of sides, which include fries, grapes and steamed broccoli. If you’ve got early risers, the deal runs at breakfast too, where they can go for the Build your own Slam option and choose three dishes from a great selection of breakfast options such as buttermilk pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausages and mashed potatoes. All-American free food for kids? Sign us up.

Tue all day. Various locations including Al Ghurair Center, Deira City Center and Dubai Festival Plaza, dennys.com.

Kids fancy a plateful of nachos or a tummy full of fajitas? Mums and dads want to keep the cost of all that tasty Mexican food down? There’s a solution for both of those desires because El Chapo’s is all about making tasty Mexican family meals wallet-friendly. From a vibrant décor to traditional-meets-contemporary dishes, the menu stars quesadillas, tacos, guacamole, padrón peppers, nachos and so much more. And best of all, little munchkins can enjoy some Mexican food for free every day of the week with the purchase of one adult meal. So you can tuck into a burrito, taco or enchilada and your little one can enjoy a freebie on the house. Free Mexican grub for little ones? Arriba!

Open daily noon-2am. Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City (04 514 5411).

This is a fab family-friendly chain and kids across Dubai can’t get enough of the tasty children’s menu. The Dubai Mall branch has a top kids’ play area, too, if you’re in need of a break mid-shop. And the best news is that kids under 12 get a free kids’ menu item for every two adult mains bought at any location that suits.

Daily, times vary. Various locations including The Dubai Mall, Emirates Golf Club and Al Nayhan, jonesthegrocer.com.

This Thai eatery is offering a money-saving solution to dining out as a family. The laid-back venue is serving up a free child’s meal for kiddos under six with every adult meal purchased (up to a maximum of two little ones). Older kids between six and 12 will get 50 percent off their food. You can even dine al fresco on the terrace with views across JBR. At least the bill won’t make your eye water, even if the spicy Thai food does.

Daily 1pm-10pm. Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR (04 374 7555).

This dirham-saving offer means that kids under 12 get to eat flunch absolutely free at McGettigan’s JLT when mums and dads order themselves an adult meal. The kids’ free meal deal is available at the Irish pub in JLT from Sunday to Thursday between noon and 3pm. Free lunch for kids in Dubai? Sounds good to us.

Free. Sun-Thu noon-3pm. Ongoing. Cluster J, JLT (04 378 0800).

