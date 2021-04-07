Kids’ illnesses came weeks behind COVID peaks

WASHINGTON (Axios): Outbreaks of the respiratory infection known as MIS-C, which affects children who have contracted COVID-19, trailed a few weeks behind the coronavirus, ultimately following its path from cities out into more rural areas, according to a new study published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Why it matters: Although children are at a very low risk for severe COVID-19 infections, the lingering effects of MIS-C can be more serious, Axios’ Marisa Fernandez reports.

By the numbers: The CDC has identified 3,185 cases of MIS-C since the onset of the pandemic. 36 children have died.

Details: The JAMA study found that peaks of MIS-C infection followed two to five weeks behind peaks in COVID-19 cases.

About 60% of the children in that analysis were admitted to intensive care units. Common symptoms included abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, well as skin rash, low blood pressure and heart problems.

Most of those cases stemmed from asymptomatic COVID-19 infections.

The bottom line: Widespread vaccination is making the pandemic far less deadly, but rising COVID-19 cases still have consequences.