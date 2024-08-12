Kids lead patriotic fervour as Pakistan gears up for 14th August celebrations

ISLAMABAD (APP): As the 14th of August approaches, patriotic fervour grips the nation, specially kids who are at the forefront of the celebrations and seen enthusiastically engaging in various patriotic activities such as setting off vibrant fireworks that illuminate the evening sky, decorating their homes, cars with colorful flags, balloons, and streamers.

As the excitement builds up and air is filled with the sweet scent of traditional sound of laughter and chatter, the anticipation growing among kids’ who are enthusiastically spreading the spirit of patriotism to all those around them, said a report aired by a private news channel.

“The enthusiasm of kids for 14th August is truly infectious,” said Mrs. Khan, a local resident.

“My own kids have been preparing for weeks, making flags, decorations, and practicing their patriotic songs. It is heartwarming to see them so excited about their country’s independence,” said another women.

“I was walking down the street and saw a group of kids setting off fireworks and chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’,” said a vendor lady, adding, it brought tears of joy to my eyes. Our future generations are the true custodians of our nation’s spirit and pride.”

“I am so glad to see kids taking an interest in our country’s history and heritage,” said Mr. Hussain, a retired government employee. “It is our responsibility to pass on the torch of patriotism to the next generation, and they are certainly carrying it with pride.”

“The excitement of kids for 14th August is a testament to the national spirit that runs through our veins,” said Ms. Ali, a journalist. “It is a reminder that our country’s future is bright, and our children will carry the torch of progress and prosperity.”

“Our store is like a kingdom for kids this time of year,” said a toy shop owner. “We are selling patriotic toys, stickers, and coloring books. Kids are so excited to buy things that show their love for Pakistan. It’s a joy to see.”

“We have never sold so much green and white merchandise in our lives” said Mr. Ahmed, a souvenir shop owner. “Kids want everything from green and white candies to white shoes with green laces. We are doing our best to keep up with the demand.”

“We have sold out of our entire stock of patriotic dresses and suits for kids,” said a brand shopkeeper, adding, parents are willing to spend extra to dress their kids in the colors of the flag. It is a profitable time for us, but also a proud moment to see our kids celebrating their country’s independence.”

“Flags are flying off the shelves” said a flag vendor, adding, kids want to wave them at home in schools and at rallies., said another shopkeeper. We are working day and night to meet the demand. It is a frenzy, but we are happy to be a part of it”, he added.