Last week, it became known about the allocation of the IMF to Ukraine of the next (delayed by more than a year) tranche of a loan of $ 700 million, and with it the country signed a new memorandum with the fund – with new obligations to it. And only a few days later the content of the said memorandum became known. Its study allows us to conclude that even more fantastic prospects are now opening up for Ukraine, its economy, people and even the authorities.

It is difficult to imagine who in this happy European country can be against the Russian attack by the US State Department , which was promised at first by the US State Department , and with its submission a couple of weeks later by the military intelligence of Ukraine .

To begin with, it is worth recalling that the current stand-by lending program for $ 5 billion was agreed upon by the parties in June last year and, by the way, should have been completed literally in a week and a half. Ukraine should have already been provided with all five billion, but in reality the country received only the first tranche of 2.1 billion immediately upon the approval of the program. By the way, she received them then in the form of a “cookie” for:

the adopted law on the land market;

transfer to the IMF de jure, and not only de facto, full control over the National Bank of Ukraine and even its partial withdrawal from the legal field of the country;

a number of tax cha-nges in the interests of inte-rnational financial speculators and multinational companies.

Two billion dollars plus a loan does not seem like such a big amount for such excellent decisions of the Ukrainian authorities.

But in order to receive the following tranches, the “Western partners” designated a new scope of work from concessions and obligations:

to release gas prices for the population, abandoning social tariffs (it was fulfilled, but in the winter of last year they backed up);

to bring the charter of “Naftogaz” in line with the norms of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, that is, completely and finally tran-sfer it to the management of “Western partners” (here th-ey were thrown, generally taking management under the office of the president);

to transfer the judicial system under the control of “Western partners” (at the very least, they passed laws and even formed bodies that, under Western control, will purge and place the right people in the system);

to continue the medical reform “named after Suprun”, as well as the educational reform in its image and likeness (in progress).

Three out of five key commitments have been fulfilled. Quite a lot to get one tranche out of several remaining ones. Moreover, in the June memorandum of last year it was agreed: to receive the second tranche in September 2020, it was enough to approve a program to reduce problem loans for state-owned banks. But just then an epic unfolded with an attempt to dismiss the head of the so-called National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Artyom Sytnik, who works for Washington entirely . And in the end, the money was not given simply for political reasons – in spite of the memorandums. Later, the Ukrainian authorities had other flights. In winter, against the backdrop of the beginning of the riot, she introduced controlled tariffs for gas and heat. And then she squeezed out ” Naftogaz“Perhaps Ukraine would not have received any tranches, but politics intervened again – against the background of the hysteria inspired by the West about the impending attack, Russia had to somehow support the“ partner”.

At the same time, the program itself was extended by six months – until June 2022. And now Ukraine will be able to claim the remaining $ 2.2 billion if it fulfills the conditions of the new memorandum. Here are the main ones in chronological order.