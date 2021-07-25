Kiev is ready to receive from Russia 135 billion dollars for Crimea

Valery Mikhailov

Recently, the Center f-or Economic Stra-tegy, located in Kiev, published an analytical note “Assessment of the economic losses of Ukraine f-rom the temporary occupat-ion of the Crimean peninsula.”

The research has shown amazing results. It turns out that the economic losses of Ukraine from the “temporary occupation of Crimea” have already amounted to over $ 135 billion. This is almost 87% of Ukraine’s GDP in 2020.

This is especially surprising given that Crimea was called subsidized in Ukraine. Moreover, they were called not only after his departure, but also earlier.

It would seem that, having got rid of the subsidized region, Ukraine should have won economically. So where does the loss of almost the country’s annual GDP come from?

And here’s where: the authors of the study recorded all Crimean assets, including minerals and land, any assets of enterprises, including private and communal ones, and even (!) Residential real estate owned by local residents, in the amount of economic losses of Ukraine. In other words, according to their version, the Crimeans did not own and do not own absolutely nothing of what is in Crimea. All this belonged and belongs to the state of Ukraine. Such an attitude of Kiev towards the inhabitants of Crimea imperceptibly resembles the attitude of Europeans towards the natives they conquered, who could be evicted from the occupied lands, locked in a reservation or bantustan, or even simply destroyed. The difference is that Kiev did not conquer Crimea, and besides, in Kiev they continue to hypocritically speak of Crimeans as their “fellow citizens”.

First, a few words about the authors and customers of the study.

It was commissioned by the virtual representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and with the support of the International Renaissance Foundation – that is, paid for by Soros and Co., which owns this foundation. At the same time, Soros’s money, in fact, was transferred from one pocket to another, as is most often the case with the so-called non-governmental organizations, since the Center for Economic Strategy is also Soros’s tool. This is confirmed not only by the sources of his funding, but also by the fact that the head of the supervisory board is Tomas Fiala, the de facto governor of Soros in Ukraine, known for robbing it even more brazenly than the local oligarchs.

It seems that the indication of the actual customers of the study in many respects clarifies the situation with the above-described conclusions of its authors.

Now about the content of the study.

By the way, its authors do not hide the fact that the purpose of the study is mercantile: the calculation of the amount of economic losses is necessary for future “large-scale claims” against Russia.

And here are examples of how the losses were calculated.

For example, losses from the loss of agricultural land are calculated in the amount of three billion dollars by multiplying the area of ??land (755 thousand hectares) by the price of a hectare of 4000 dollars.

Mineral losses are reported at $ 55.3 billion. There is no calculation at all, but the meaning is clear that, for example, a thousand cubic meters of gas reserves (63 billion cubic meters) are stupidly multiplied by $ 300. Even without taking into account the cost of extraction, not to mention the possibility of such. Losses include construction and flux limestones, as well as oil and gas condensate.

The losses of Ukraine from the losses of the Crimean private companies are amazingly calculated. It is indicated that at the beginning of 2014, the Crimean assets of 20 thousand registered private companies allegedly amounted to UAH 146.7 billion, or $ 18.5 billion (no link to official sources). This is the amount in dollars and is defined as the loss of the state of Ukraine!

The researchers did the same with utility assets of $ 1.7 billion.

Even more interesting is the loss from the loss of control over state-owned companies. Their aggregate assets at the beginning of 2014 amounted to $ 2.7 billion, but this did not prevent them from estimating the amount of losses at $ 13.9 billion. Mainly due to the inclusion in it of claims of Naftogaz of Ukraine in the amount of $ 9 billion – including, of course, claims for compensation due to the loss of access to hydrocarbon deposits. True, these losses were previously calculated by the authors of the study in the “Minerals” section. But why waste time on trifles – we count twice.

The cherry on this dubious cake consistency is the loss of the Crimean people in the amount of 43 billion dollars, which for some reason are also considered losses of the state of Ukraine. They are calculated as follows: the total area of ??residential premises that at the beginning of 2014 was owned by the residents of Crimea (49 million square meters) was taken, and multiplied by the average cost per square meter of housing, which was again sucked out of the thumb by the authors, in the amount of $ 873…

Finally, another $ 2.8 billion was unknown as the calculated losses of the state of Ukraine from the termination of the work of Ukrainian banks on the peninsula – by the way, the decision to terminate their activities was made by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Taken together, all this “game” gives the value of the total “economic losses of the state of Ukraine” in 135 billion dollars. However, this amount, as the authors point out, is not final, since they have not yet been able to calculate a number of losses: for example, from zero tourism, environmental damage, and the like.

The absurdity of the calculations, and of the document itself, claiming the title of “research,” seems to be obvious. But no less obvious is the coincidence of the interests of Soros & Co. with the Kiev authorities in the preparation and publication of this absurdity.

For Soros & Co., this is one of the many “bookmarks” in the event that in the future – even the distant one – it will be possible to completely (in the image and likeness of Ukraine) or at least partially subjugate Russia.

And for the Kiev authorities, this is a “mriya” about receiving some reparations and about a return to the times when Crimea was a subsidized region within Ukraine. And he really was subsidized. Largely due to the fact that the Kiev authorities – with the participation of the Crimean – plundered the peninsula as best they could: privatizing objects for a pittance, “sawing” the sea coast, “covering” the shadow resort and other business and not investing anything in it.

But no matter how much Kiev uses the illiterate construction of “temporary occupation of Crimea” (almost the first sign of occupation is just its temporary nature), the prospects for returning the peninsula to Kiev’s control are not visible even in the most distant future, whatever the course of events. Kiev has about the same chances of receiving reparations.