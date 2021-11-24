Kiev: US warns citizens

KIEV (RIA Novosti): The US Embassy in Ukraine has warned its fellow citizens of Russia ‘s unusual military activity near Ukraine’s borders.

“Location: Donetsk , Luhansk , Crimea, Ukrainian border. Event: United States citizens are informed of unusual Russian military activity near Ukrainian borders and in occupied Crimea.

Travel recommendations for Ukraine remain at level 4.

Do not travel to Crimea due to abuse of the sides of the Russian occupation authorities, in the eastern parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions because of the armed conflict and for the whole of Ukraine because of COVID-19. We remind US citizens that security conditions at the border may change with little or no notice, “the website says. embassies.

US citizens are encouraged to follow the latest information on the embassy website, as well as news in the media.