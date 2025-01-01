Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii erupts for 12th time since December

(AA): The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted again on Tuesday, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Episode 12 of the ongoing eruption since December started at 7:30 a.m. local time (0530GMT) with small, intermittent lava flows from both the south and north cones, the observatory said.

By 2 p.m. local time (1200GMT), the eruption escalated to continuous lava fountains, reaching heights of 150 to 165 feet (45 to 60 meters).

No residential areas have been threatened by the eruption.

Kilauea, recognized as the youngest and most active volcano on the island of Hawaii, has been erupting almost continuously since 1983. It is regarded as one of the most dynamic and closely monitored volcanoes in the world.

