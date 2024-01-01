Killing of Hamas leader opens way for new Gaza ceasefire talks: Macron tells Netanyahu

PARIS (Reuters): French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he sees the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a chance for a possible new phase of negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, Macron’s office said on Monday.

Macron, whose government has had increasingly tense public exchanges with Israel over the past few weeks, also reiterated previous calls for ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza and condemnations of Israeli army action towards UN forces in Lebanon.

Macron also expressed solidarity with Netanyahu after a drone was launched towards the prime minister’s home, the French president’s office said.