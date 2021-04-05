Killing of justice

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Aftab Khan Afridi was killed along with his wife and children after unidentified men opened fire on his vehicle in Swabi on Sunday. According to police, the vehicle of the ATC judge was targeted by unidentified men near Ambar interchange in Swabi, while travelling from Swat to Islamabad which led to the death of the judge, his family members. The two members of his security team sustained wounds in the attack.

In his first go, DPO Swabi attempted to turn the public pressure toward another side and said that the deceased’s family suspected the motive behind the killing could be personal enmity, which is likely not true. Because, Aftab Khan Afridi was an ATC judge, who posted in Swat two months ago. There are serious concerns in the masses against the killing of a serving Judge of anti-terrorism court, Swat Bar Association has announced to stage a protest against the attack on Monday.

Pakistan is an unsafe place for honest officers of law enforcement agencies, Judges and other government officials who display their honesty and commitment to their duties. The criminals gangs, terrorists, drug smugglers became thirsty of their blood if they do not budge to the demands of these merchants of death and destruction.

There had been numerous such cases in the past and due to these reasons, serving of justice become impossible during 2009-2017, when the terrorism was at its peak. In March 2014, the terrorists killed the Rafaqat Ahmed Awan a district judge along with 11 other innocent individuals in suicide attack in Islamabad High court in broad day light. The reason of the attack was the rejection of an appeal to charge Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf in Lal Masjid operation case.

The attack was claimed by a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called Ahrar-ul-Hind. After attack on Army Public School Peshawar, government of Pakistan established military courts to tackle the situation. Apparently, the killing of Mr. Aftab Afridi is the similar case, Therefore, the police must not ignore all aspect due to sensitive appointment of the deceased Judge and serve justice to the bereaved family.